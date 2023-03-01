Pike Feeds Production Continues After Fire

The Greger & Browning Families who operate Pike Feeds near Pittsfield says business will go on after a fire on Monday.

Pike Feeds, located at 1250 West Washington in Pittsfield, had a fire at the complex on Monday, according to an announcement on their Facebook Page. The fire is said to have started between a grain roaster and dryer but was kept segregated.

No injuries were reported and the families say there was no damage to the main floor, mixer, pellet mills, or feed bins at the complex. The families say it will not halt production at the feed mill.

The families thanked the Pittsfield Fire Department and all other Pike County first responding agencies who helped to suppress the fire.