Pike HD Asks Residents to Take Extra Precautions as Covid Transmission Level Remains High

Health officials in Pike County are asking residents to stay vigilant. According to an announcement by the Pike County Health Department, officials say Pike continues to be at a high community level for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Data Tracker.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Pike, Adams, Calhoun, and Jersey Counties all remain at a high community level, while Schuyler, Brown, Cass, Morgan, and Greene remain at low transmission levels.

Pike County Health Officials are asking the public to take extra precautions while the transmission is high and warn that individuals who are at risk for severe diseases such as the elderly and immunocompromised should discuss additional precautions with their healthcare provider.

The Pike County Health Department (PCHD) will continue COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Thursdays in the month of July from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. All vaccines are available.

COVID-19 testing at the health department is available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 – 11:30 while community transmission is high.

When community transmission levels are medium, testing will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 – 11:30.

When community transmission levels are low, testing will be on Thursdays from 8:30 – 11:30. Results typically take 1-2 days.