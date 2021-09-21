Pike HD Confirms Additional COVID Death, Asks Public to Answer Contact Tracer Calls

Another death attributed to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pike County.

According to an announcement this morning by the Pike County Health Department, 165 new cases of COVID have been confirmed during the month of September.

Currently, there are 11 Pike County residents who are hospitalized with the virus with one currently on a ventilator. Pike County Health officials say the average age of those hospitalized is 56 years old.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the 7-day positivity rate for Pike County is 4.8%.

IDPH reports 10,149 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Pike County residents. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 39.4% of the eligible population of Pike County has been vaccinated.

The Pike County Health Department is also asking residents to answer the phone when contacted by a contact tracer. Health officials say if they are not able to speak with you within 48 hours, the Pike County Health Department will send a Sheriff’s Deputy to your home to check on you and to serve isolation and/or quarantine orders.

Health Department officials say this is to ensure the health and safety of Pike County residents.

If you are contacted by a contact tracer in Pike County, the number will appear on the caller ID and is 312-777-1999. Officials say this is not spam and ask that you answer the call.