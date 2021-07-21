Pike Health Dept. Announces ‘Dramatic Increase’ in New COVID Cases; Morgan, Cass, Adams At Warning Levels

Pike County Health Department officials say they have seen a “dramatic increase” in COVID-19 cases over the past week. In a press release today, the health department reported 42 active cases in the county as well as 2 new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, Pike County began seeing increase in cases beginning after the July 4th holiday weekend. Since July 4th, the health department has recorded 83 positive tests. Test positivity during that time span has not gone below 3.4%. According to CDC data, Pike County’s percentage of fully vaccinated individuals is at 29.6%.

Morgan County has also seen a steady rise during that time period. Since July 1st, Morgan County has recorded 104 positive tests. Test positivity in Morgan County has averaged just over 7% during that same time.

Cass County, who is currently on IDPH’s warning list, has reported 44 positive tests since the month began. Test positivity has averaged 7.25% during that time.

Adams and Schuyler county also have hit the warning list for case counts and test positivity. All of the counties have reported links to the Crossing Camp outbreak that occurred in Rushville during mid-June that was subsequently linked to other outbreaks in outlying counties. The outbreak drew national attention after the camp allegedly had few vaccinated individuals attend the camp.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has said he was not considering re-implementing mask requirements or other mitigations on Friday.