Pike Man Arrested On Home Repair Fraud Charges

A Griggsville man was arrested for home repair fraud charges yesterday.



Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of alleged home repair fraud from a resident in Pleasant Hill on June 14th.

On Sunday, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a court-authorized search warrant at the home of 38 year old Derek E. Greenwood. He was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of aggravated home repair fraud (Class 2 Felony) and one count of theft under $500 with a prior conviction (Class 4 Felony).

Greenwood is currently lodged at the Pike County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Pike County Court tomorrow morning.