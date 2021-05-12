Pike & Quincy Authorities Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect

Pike County and Adams County authorities are looking for a man who they said was involved with three alleged armed robbery incidents at local businesses while wielding a screwdriver today.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said in a press release that Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Jiffi Stop in Barry at approximately 5:30 this morning for a robbery. During the investigation, it was discovered a white or Hispanic male came into the Barry Jiffi Stop, walked to the cash register, opened it, removed cash and walked out. No contact with store personnel was made.

Greenwood said in the release that the same man was seen at the New Canton One Stop a short time later, where deputies were able to obtain surveillance footage.

According to WGEM, Quincy Police said they were investigating a similar incident that happened this afternoon at the Dollar General store at 2614 North 12th Street in Quincy. Greenwood says the incidents may all be related and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 217-285-5011 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217 285-1500 and leave an anonymous tip. . If the information you provide leads to the arrest of the person involved, you will be eligible for a cash reward