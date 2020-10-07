Pike, Schuyler, Greene Announce COVID-19 Deaths

The Schuyler County Health Department announced its first death attributed to COVID-19 yesterday. The resident was a woman in her 60s. Schuyler County has had 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. There is one case currently active in the county.

The Morgan County Health Department announced 4 more new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The cases include a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, a male in his 50s, and a female in her 60s. All are isolating in recovery at home. Morgan County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 724, with 41 cases currently active, and 2 hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department announced 2 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Positive cases included two males in their 60s. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 417, with 14 cases currently active, and 1 hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a death in Pike County yesterday, a woman in her 90s. The Pike County Health Department did not release any updates on numbers in the county yesterday.

The Greene County Health Department and Coroner’s Office announced another death yesterday related to the outbreak at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation. This brings Greene County’s death total from COVID-19 to 16. Greene County had no new lab confirmed COVID-19 cases to report yesterday.

The Brown County Public Health Department has only had 1 new case to report over the last two days. On Monday, they reported a new positive in a female in her 30s. Brown County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 73, with 29 cases currently active.

IDPH yesterday reported 1,617 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, including 32 additional deaths. The rolling 7-day statewide positivity rate is now 3.4%.