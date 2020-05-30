Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Awards Ag Scholarships

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 30, 2020 at 5:10pm

The Pike-Scott Farm Bureau announced Friday that three seniors in the bureau’s area have received scholarships offered through the Two Rivers Farm Bureau Foundation.

Millie Lashmett received a $1,000 Pike-Scott Farm Bureau scholarship. Millie is the daughter of Jackson and Sarah Lashmett and is a graduate of Winchester High School. She will attend the University of Illinois to pursue a degree in Agriculture Education.

Aidan Koeller, son of Kris Koeller and Deanna Koeller, received a $1,000 Pike-Scott Farm Bureau scholarship. Aidan is a graduate of Western High School in Barry. He plans to attend Iowa State University majoring in Agriculture Business.

Drew Welbourne, Pittsfield High School graduate, has been awarded the Rod Webel Scholarship. She is the daughter of Andy and Lisa Welbourne. Drew plans to major in Agriculture Business at Murray State University in Kentucky.

Blake Roderick, Executive director of the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau says the $1,000 scholarship was established by family and friends recognizing Rod Webel who was a valued leader of the Farm Bureau and Pike County’s agricultural community.

Roderick says all of the scholarships are awarded by the Two Rivers Farm Bureau Foundation which is the charitable arm of the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau. The TRFB Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable corporation.