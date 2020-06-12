Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Harvest For All Project Donates 1 Ton of Pork To Local Food Banks

Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Young Leaders Chairwoman Marlee Jo Schultz and Vice-chairman Brock Willard help load pork for distribution at food pantries. Close to 2,000 pounds of frozen pork packages were given to the pantries. The YL Committee has distributed pork, milk, and hand sanitizer this year to those in need.

A local farm bureau has distributed over a ton of pork to area food banks today. The Pike-Scott Farm Bureau distributed close to a ton of ground pork to five food pantries in Pike and Scott counties. Jeremy and Jason Thomas, Pittsfield area hog farmers donated 14 hogs. The processing was paid for by grants from the Pike-Scott Young Leaders Committee and the Pike County Endowment Fund.

The Young Leaders have been collecting money from area farmers and businesses toward their Harvest for All project. The Pike County Endowment Fund is a fund through the Community Foundation of West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.

Food pantries receiving a portion of the ground pork are Barry Food Pantry, The Crossing Food Pantry, Two Rivers Food Pantry, Naples Food Pantry, and the Scott County Food Pantry.

The organization has distributed pork, hand sanitizer, and milk coupons through the COVID-19 emergency. Those wanting to assist in helping to pay processing costs, can do so by making a tax-deductible charitable contribution to the Two Rivers Farm Bureau Foundation, PO Box 6, Pittsfield, IL 62363. Please note the contribution is for the Harvest for All project.