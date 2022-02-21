Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Holds 4th Annual Meeting

By Benjamin Cox on February 21, 2022 at 3:52pm

The Pike-Scott Farm Bureau held its 4th Annual Meeting this past Wednesday and installed a new member to its board.

The members elected Craig Ator, Eric Bradshaw, Bryan Koeller, Andy Sellars, Andy Sprague, and Brandon Whewell to each serve a three year term of office. Ator was elected for his first term.

David Barton (right) honored for his years of service to the Pike County and later Pike-Scott Farm Bureau.

David Barton was presented with a certificate recognizing his service to the members. Barton went on the Pike County Farm Bureau board in 1987. He served as Assistant Secretary from 1993-95.

Officer elections were held at the February Board of Directors meeting later that evening. Reelected were Kim Curry, President; Wayne Brown, Vice President; and Jeremy Thomas, Treasurer. Elected as Secretary was Bryan Koeller.