Pike-Scott Farm Bureau to Host Vaccine Clinic as New Cases Rise in Both Counties

An area Farm Bureau is hosting a vaccination clinic soon as cases rise in its service area.

The Pike-Scott County Farm Bureau has announced a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in their office located at 1301 East Washington Street in Pittsfield on Monday, August 9th.

The clinic will run all day from 8 am to 5 pm and officials say the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed with the second dose being available on August 30th again at the farm bureau office.

The clinic comes as increasing positive cases have been announced in both counties. Scott County Health Department officials say a significant increase in positive cases has been confirmed since Monday of this week, with 16 new and 18 currently active in Scott County.

According to the announcement on the Scott County Health Department Facebook page yesterday, the new cases are the most active confirmed in Scott since early February.

Scott County Health Officials also say “a small percentage of the recent cases have been of those who are fully vaccinated. However, their symptoms have been mild and their symptoms have been present for a shortened period of time.”

Earlier this week, the Pike County Health Department announced 68 new cases of COVID were confirmed last week in the county, along with four COVID-related deaths during that time.

Pike County Health Officials say there are currently 53 active cases with nine Pike County residents hospitalized with the virus.

Vaccinations are also available at the Pike County Health Department. Residents are asked to call for dates and times available at 217-285-4407.

The Pike-Scott County Farm Bureau walk-in clinic is open to all persons age 12 years and older. Again that clinic will be held on Monday, August 9th from 8 am to 5 pm at the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau office in Pittsfield.