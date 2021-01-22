Pike-Scott Farm BureauContributes to Orr Research Farm

The Pike-Scott Farm Bureau is making an effort to improve AG education in West Central Illinois.

According to The Pike-Scott Farm Bureau’s eNews, the Board of Directors has announced a pledge of $10,000 to support the construction of a multipurpose Ag building to be built at the U of I Orr Research Farm near Perry.

Board President Kim Curry says the $10,000 pledge will help construct the 24,000 square foot building which will include an arena, classrooms, and an animal care wing supporting applied research and education across our area.

According to the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau, over $50,000 has been pledged by county farm bureaus in west-central Illinois to the Orr Research Farm Project.