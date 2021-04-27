Pike, Scott, Greene, Brown Lag Behind State Average Vaccination Rate

A West Central Illinois county is hoping to get more of its population vaccinated. Pike County Health officials announced appointment-only vaccination clinics over the next several weeks in hopes of getting more of the residents in the county vaccinated. Pike County is currently at 24.58% of its population being vaccinated, well behind the state rate of 30.1%

The clinics in Pike County are for this Friday at 12:30PM for the Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine dates on May 6th, 13th, and 20th.

To register, call the Pike County Health Department at 217-285-4407 and use option 8 to leave a message with your name, phone number, and date of birth. If you prefer a certain vaccine (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer), please indicate which one in your message. You can also register online at https://pikecountyil.org and click on the red banner at the top of the page. May clinic schedules will go live the 1st week of May.

Three other West Central counties lag behind the state numbers, as well.

Brown County is at 20.32%; Greene County is at 23.49%; and Scott is at 24.77%. All other counties in the listening area are at or above the 30.1% state average vaccination rate.