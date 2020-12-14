Pike Sheriff Warns of 3 Scams Hitting West Central IL

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about 3 separate scams circulating throughout West Central Illinois. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says he’s received reports about each of these scams within the last few weeks.

The first scam is parishioners from local churches are receiving messages, either by text message or email claiming the message is from the pastor of their church. In the message, the alleged pastor is stating they are in need of immediate funds and requests you send money to them. Greenwood says not to respond to the messages. Once the money is sent, it cannot be recovered.

The second is a phone hacking scam. Local residents are being contacted either by phone call or text message from someone stating they are from their phone carrier or major software company and advises there is something wrong with your phone that needs to be corrected. They ask you to download an app. This app gives them the ability to take over your phone and access anything you have on your phone including banking, credit cards, etc. Once the App is on your phone, you cannot remove it. Greenwood says that the scammers move fast and before you realize what happened and turn your phone off, your bank account, credit card accounts and other accounts like Walmart and Amazon are already hit. Do not respond to them and immediately delete any such message.

The third is not actually a scam, but an offer to buy your land at a very reduced price. Most people who are receiving these are via regular mail. The letter asks you to sign the document and send it back or it directs you to their website and asks you to enter a code that appears on your letter. You can tear up or shred these letters and not respond unless you want to sell your land at a very reduced cost.

Greenwood says to contact your local law enforcement agency to report if you have been hit by these scammers and if you have questions about any suspicious correspondence.