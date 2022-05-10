Pike Sheriff’s Department Announces 3 Arrests

Top L to R: Wagner, Higgins; Bottom: Jackson (Courtesy of Pike Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

By Benjamin Cox on May 10, 2022 at 1:09pm

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made 3 major arrests over the past week.

On Wednesday, May 4th at 6:03 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106, west of U.S. 54 on a black Toyota Corolla.

Subsequent to an investigation, police arrested the driver, 22 year old Jessica R. Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.

She was booked into the Pike County Jail, later posted bond and was released.

On April 4th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department initiated a failure to register as a sex offender investigation in Barry.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department went to the sex offender’s registered address and discovered the sex offender no longer resided there. The Sheriff’s Department then was granted a warrant for the arrest of 23 year old Devon L. Wagner.

On Saturday, May 7th the Pike County Sheriff’s Department located Wagner in the 200 block of Pleasant Vale Street in New Canton. Wagner was taken into custody without incident.

Wagner also had a second Pike County warrant for failure to appear on charges of burglary, felony theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and obstructing justice.

Wagner remains lodged in the Pike County Jail.

On Monday, May 9th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on County Highway #14.

Subsequent to an investigation, a passenger in the unnamed vehicle, 44 year old William J. Higgins of Griggsville was arrested for warrants in Pike & Adams counties.

Law enforcement officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department then executed a court-authorized search warrant at Higgins’s residence located in the 100 block of South Bickford Street in Griggsville. Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, methamphetamine and hypodermic syringes were located.

Higgins remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.