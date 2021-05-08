Pike Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 3 on Drug Charges

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 3 individuals yesterday on drug arrests.

At 1:26AM yesterday morning, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 107 just south of Griggsville. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 27 year old Buffy N. Burbridge of Griggsville, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, unlawful possession of a controlled substance after deputies allegedly found a substance containing fentanyl, and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle by a driver. She is currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail.

At 10:05AM yesterday morning, deputies executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of East Second Street in Baylis. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 33 year old Anna M. Sutton of Quincy on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes. The obstruction of justice charge was added to the arrest after police say that Anna Sutton allegedly attempted to destroy evidence. Also arrested in the execution of the warrant was 38 year old Cory E. Sutton of Quincy for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Both individuals remain lodged at the Pike County Jail.