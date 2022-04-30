Pike Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Two in Drug-Related Traffic Stops

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals in drug arrests after traffic stops early this week.

On Monday at 6:38PM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Milton in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle in Davis Street near Pittsfield Street in Milton and conducted a traffic stop.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 38 year old Dustin L. Henderson of of Louisiana, Missouri was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs, and no valid driver’s license.

A preliminary hearing for Henderson in Pike County Court has been set for May 10th.

On Tuesday at 4:18PM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Pittsfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a maroon 2003 Buick near the intersection of North Monroe Street at East Perry Street in Pittsfield.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 45 year old Tabitha L. Mulford of Nebo was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Pike County Jail.