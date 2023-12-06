Pike Sherrif Warns of A.I. Scams Involving Loved Ones

An area Sheriff is warning the public of scammers using A.I. to defraud families.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said in a press release this morning, that his department has received information about another Illinois department receiving reports of scammers using artificial intelligence to trick unsuspecting families into thinking a loved one is being held against their will.

Sheriff Greenwood says in the scam, the victim receives a call from who they think is their loved one with someone else getting on the phone and demanding money.

The victim believes it is their loved one because they hear their loved one’s voice on the line, which has been generated by artificial intelligence.

Greenwood says if this happens, immediately hang up and call your loved one at the known phone number you already have for them, and do not call the number that the call came in on.

He says if you believe you have been a victim of a scam such as this, please call the Pike County Sheriff’s Department (217-285-5011) or your local law enforcement agency to report it.