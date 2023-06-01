Pike Women Sentenced For Role in Residential Burglary

The final woman in a pair arrested for an alleged burglary to a home in Pike County last Fall has been sentenced.

35-year old Rachel M. Scranton of Perry pleaded guilty to burglary, theft between $500-$10,000, and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams in Pike County Circuit Court back on April 4th. A final charge of possession of a controlled substance was dropped per the plea.

Scranton and 39-year old Loren A. Orr of Griggsville were arrested in August 2022 in connection to a burglary of a home located along the Perry-Fishhook Blacktop that occurred on July 31, 2022. Orr pleaded guilty to a single count of burglary in September of last year and was sentenced to 100 days in the county jail, 30 months of probation, and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine and restitution.

On Tuesday, Scranton was sentenced to 60 days of home confinement, 30 days in county jail, 4 years of probation, and ordered to pay an undisclosed fine.