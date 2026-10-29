Pikeland families demanding removal of book from High School English curriculum

By Benjamin Cox on October 29, 2026 at 12:22pm

The Pikeland School District is forming a committee to review classroom reading materials after a parent called for the removal of a novel from the curriculum.

According to reporting from WBBA Radio in Pittsfield, parent Brian Jacques objected to Sherman Alexie’s The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, reportedly assigned in a sophomore English class.

Jacques cited sexual references in the book and demanded its removal rather than an alternative assignment.

Superintendent Dr. Russ Tepen and Assistant Superintendent Ryan Benz said Wednesday the district would follow its established policy for reviewing challenged materials.

The 2007 winner of the National Book Award has appeared multiple times on the American Library Association’s top ten most challenged books list.

The Pikeland Board of Education has issued a notice of a special meeting to discuss the curriculum for Tuesday, November 3.