Pikeland Schools facing major buildings projects

By Benjamin Cox on October 8, 2026 at 10:20am

Pikeland Community Unit School District 10 held a special board meeting Tuesday night at Pittsfield High School to continue discussions about the district’s facilities.

The meeting came less than a month after the district held a town hall addressing building needs at Pittsfield High School, Pikeland Community School and South Elementary.

District officials and consultants outlined millions of dollars in potential maintenance, Health Life Safety, HVAC, roofing and space needs, along with several possible funding levels ranging from about 30-million to 60-million dollars in three different scenarios.

A conceptual option involving construction of a new junior high was also discussed, although no decision has been made on a long-term facilities plan.

Tuesday’s special meeting had three discussion items, with no action items. District officials have not announced any proposals for this month’s official school board meeting yet.