Pilot Club and 75 Years

By Gary Scott on April 16, 2026 at 10:22am

One of Jacksonville’s service clubs celebrates its 75th birthday this year.

Members of the Jacksonville Pilot Club cut a ribbon in front of Jacksonville city hall.

President Tina Young is proud to call herself a member of the Pilot Club. She is proud of both the club, and the support the club receives from the Jacksonville community.

Diane Farmer of the Jacksonville Pilot Club will soon be it’s next governor.

Last Friday the city marked April as child abuse prevention month with a mayoral proclamation and pinwheels of possibility in the front lawn of city hall.