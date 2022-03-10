Pine Tree Cemetery Benefit Venue Moving to White Hall

The Pine Tree Cemetery annual benefit is changing venues this year.

The annual benefit has been on hold, like everything the last two years, due to the Covid pandemic.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that instead of having the benefit at the old Patterson School, this year’s benefit is moving to White Hall and will take place at Seton Hall on Saturday, March 26th at 11AM.

The selling of lots, memorial donations, and the annual cemetery benefit are the only means of income for the cemetery. Without having the benefit over the past two years, the Pine Tree Cemetery Association believes they’ve lost at least $16,000 in funds for the upkeep of the cemetery.

In addition to a lunch being served, there will be an auction at 3PM. Donations for the auction will be taken up until 1PM on March 26th. Carry out for the lunch will be available. A 50/50 drawing and a quilt raffle will also take place.

Drop off of auction items can be made at 330 West Lincoln Street in White Hall or call Bill Dunlap 217-248-5612. Questions about Pine Tree Cemetery can also be made to Mary Jane Steelman at 217-371-1715.