Pinkstons Receive Marching Orders

By Benjamin Cox on May 25, 2021 at 3:07pm

The Jacksonville Salvation Army is losing two of its leaders.

Majors Charles and Katie Pinkston have received their marching orders and will relinquish their leadership roles at the Salvation Army of Jacksonville next month after 7 years. The Pinkstons final day in Jacksonville will be June 27th before they leave to take command of the Salvation Army in LaPorte, Indiana.

Captains Chris and April Clarke will be the new leaders of the Salvation Army of Jacksonville starting June 30th.

There will be an open house to say farewell to the Pinkstons on June 17th from 3:00 – 5:00pm at The Salvation Army located at 331 West Douglas Avenue.