Pipeline Fire in Waverly Causes Brief Evacuation

A fire from a natural gas pipeline caused several people to be evacuated from their homes in Waverly early this morning.

The Morgan County Emergency Management Office reports that approximately 12:30 this morning fire departments from Morgan, Sangamon, and Macoupin counties along with law enforcement agencies from Morgan County, the City of Jacksonville, the Illinois State Police and surrounding counties responded to a fire from a natural gas pipeline owned by Energy Transfer on Panhandle Road just south of Waverly.

Some residents were required to be evacuated from their homes for a brief period of time; however, everyone has been allowed to return.

Morgan County ESDA reports that the pipeline was quickly shut off and allowed the fire to safely burn out. There were no injuries reported.

The emergency management team from Morgan County, the Waverly Fire Department, and Energy Transfer are currently working the incident to investigate a cause of the fire and no further details are known at this time.

Panhandle Road between David Lane and Perry Road remains closed this morning while clean up and investigation continues.

We will provide more information once it becomes available.