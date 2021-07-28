Pipeline Seeking Temporary FERC Approval After Losing In Court

A pipeline company that has a project that runs through Greene and Scott County is seeking an emergency authorization to keep the project operating after a landmark court ruling last month axed a key approval.

Spire STL Pipeline submitted a request yesterday for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to issue an emergency certificate allowing the pipeline to temporarily keep carrying natural gas to the St. Louis area.

The request comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found last month that FERC had not done enough to analyze whether there was a need for the pipeline to be built. The court tossed out Spire’s certificate of public convenience and necessity, which permitted it to begin construction activities despite the pipeline being in operation for more than a year.

In the ruling, Spire says it is looking to protect its customers from suddenly losing service ahead of the winter months to avoid blackouts and other problems with energy that other states had recently experienced.

The pipeline’s certificate technically remains valid pending an August 6th deadline for either FERC or Spire to seek a rehearing of the case in the D.C. Circuit. If neither party petitions for rehearing, the court would close out the case.

FERC has declined to comment ahead of a ruling on the case.