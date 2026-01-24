Pittsfield Auto Body Shop Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

The home of a Pike County auto repair business is a total loss after it was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

Early Saturday morning a large fire broke out in the Wright Place Auto Body building located at North Memorial and West Adams Streets in Pittsfield, according to a report by WGEM in Quincy.

No one was injured in the blaze that left the structure a total loss. Firefighters reported to WGEM that the fire started on the south side of the building and quickly spread throughout.

Several fire trucks reportedly froze up during firefighting operations due to the extreme cold, with actual temperatures in the area falling well below zero overnight. Most of the vehicles parked outside of the facility were saved, according to the report.

Wright Place owner and operator, Peter Wright, told reporters that he was devastated by the loss, but that he has eight employees and their families who depend on the business, so he is not giving up.

Wright purchased the building five years ago as the new home for his, at the time, 30-year-old body shop business. It was built in 1954 as a Chevrolet dealership and continued in that capacity until the sale.

Wright thanked the community members who offered help, and the firefighters who braved the elements in fighting the fire. Fire Departments from Pittsfield, Spring Creek, North Pike, Griggsville, Pleasant Hill and Mount Sterling all aided in fire suppression efforts. They were assisted by Pike County EMS, and the Pittsfield Police Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.