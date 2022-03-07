Pittsfield City Hall Expanding

Pittsfield City Hall is expanding.

Pittsfield’s City Council approved a $130,000 purchase of a neighboring building to add an additional 4,400 square feet, according to the Journal Courier.

The expansion will allow for private offices for city officials, including a small business incubator. The city council will also get a new meeting room, along with a separate conference room.

The money for the purchase will come from the city’s TIF funds. Mayor Gary Mendenhall told the Journal Courier that the city is seeking grants for any additional necessary construction.

The move into the new space isn’t expected for several months as the adjacent building’s tenants are looking for a place to relocate.