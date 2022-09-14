Pittsfield City Hall To Expand With Help from USDA Rural Development Grant

The City of Pittsfield is receiving one of just 2 federal USDA rural development grants for the State of Illinois. The grant is being used to develop and renovate an expansion to its City Hall.

The Journal Courier reports that the City of Pittsfield was named for a $119,400 grant from the USDA yesterday. The grant will allow for an expansion of the existing City Hall into an adjacent building purchased back in March out of the city’s TIF funds.

A rendering of the upcoming addition to the current City Hall in Pittsfield.

The neighboring building is expected to provide for more than 4,400 extra square feet of space. The current building housing city hall was an old firehouse that was converted into the city hall and has been vastly outgrown, according to Pittsfield city officials.

Besides the extra space, the expansion is expected to make the building more ADA-compliant and will allow for increased space for public meetings.

Pittsfield’s USDA Rural Development grant was part of over $121 million awarded nationally.