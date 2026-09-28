Pittsfield Woman Dies From Car Accident Saturday

By Gary Scott on September 28, 2026 at 10:33am

A Pike County woman is dead and the driver injured after a single vehicle accident about 6 Saturday morning at Washington and South Madison in Pittsfield.

Pike County coroner and sheriff David Greenwood says the woman is 62-year-old Patricia Peterson of Pittsfield. She was taken to Illini Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was identified as Tim Peterson, her husband. He was first taken to Illini Community Hospital, and is now a patient at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Greenwood says the vehicle was westbound when it slammed head on into a tall curb at the intersection. Tim Peterson was reportedly wearing a seat belt, and Patricia Peterson was not.

The accident is being investigated by Pittsfield police and the Pike County Coroner’s office. The Pike County fire department and EMS squad assisted at the scene.