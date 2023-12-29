Pittsfield FFA Wins Prize For TikTok Challenge

The Pittsfield FFA chapter is hoping to take over the world…with a little help from TikTok.

The TikTok challenge video of the Pittsfield FFA Chapter was posted earlier this month and went on to win first place against seven other chapters across the state for generating the most likes and shares in a contest put on by Martin Tractor, Incorporated of Quincy.

The implement company decided to create a challenge as a way to let kids in area FFA chapters show their passion for agriculture. They gave away three monetary prizes, with the Pittsfield FFA taking the top prize of $1,000, according to WGEM.

The student-led video had voice overs, a dance and song montage, and photography all demonstrating the chapter’s core values.