Pittsfield High School Petitions for Safer Intersection After Fatal Accident

Community members are coming together to petition for changes to the Highway 67 and Woodson-Winchester road intersection after the tragic accident that took the lives of two Pittsfield High School students last month.

Senior Jesse Davidsmeyer and Junior Joel Noble were killed in the accident, and 4 other individuals were injured. The idea to petition for changes to the intersection started with a conversation between Pittsfield High School Principal Angie Greger and Davidsmeyer’s cousin and classmate, Abby Chamberlain.

Greger says the petition started in school and quickly caught the attention of the rest of the community.



“The Tuesday after the accident, Abby and I talked about the letter. Things we wanted to include in it. She added the connection piece, being a classmate to both Joel and Jesse. I read that letter to the entire student body and asked that all staff and students would sign requesting the change that we were noting. We’re requesting rumble strips, additional signage, and lighted signage, just to make people aware of the intersection that they are coming up to. That’s its not a normal crossway. That you are crossing an interstate, and try to make people aware of whats coming. For my students, that was the first time they were on that road to our best knowledge.”

The letter has made its way to State Representative CD Davidsmeyer, Sen. Jill Tracy, the head of IDOT, and several others. Greger says she’s pleased to see the petition that started with the students has made its way to so many people throughout the area.

Greger says those who want to sign can find a copy at numerous locations to include the Chrysler Jeep in Jacksonville, Coffee House in North Green, Triangle Bar in Woodson, the Farmers Bank in Winchester, and a multitude of places in Pittsfield.

The petition is available to be signed on Wednesday and Thursday before being presented to Deputy Governor Andy Manar.