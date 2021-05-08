Pittsfield High Senior Awarded ISA Scholarship

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood has announced the annual winner of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association scholarship.

The winner is Pittsfield High School senior Abby Springer.

Greenwood says that Springer has put together an impressive list of activities while in high school: “It’s an honor to present this scholarship to such an outstanding individual. I am positive she will excel in any profession she chooses.”

The recipient of the ISA scholarship is chosen from a field of applicants received at the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. A committee is chosen to review the applications, academic documentation, and essays that are attached with each application. The top 2 applications are sent to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association in Springfield where the recipient is finalized.