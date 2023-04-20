Pittsfield Home Explosion Cause Remains A Mystery

Pittsfield Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of an explosion that injured three people last Tuesday.

The Pike Press reports that initial calls came in around 8:30PM Tuesday, April 11th for what was initially perceived to be a grass fire at a residence at 528 Oklahoma Street. The resident said that the fire was getting close to a neighboring property’s house. Upon arrival, the Pittsfield Fire Department determined that the fire was inside the home and there was no one inside the residence.

The fire department immediately set up an attack line and made entry into the home. Upon entry into the home, the structure exploded, knocking 7 firefighters and a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy off of their feet. The explosion extinguished the remaining fire inside the structure. Two firefighters who had made entry to the home and the sheriff’s deputy were taken to Illini Community Hospital. The remaining firefighters were evaluated at the scene.

The origins of the fire are still undetermined. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Pittsfield Fire officials cleared the scene at 2AM last Tuesday. As of press time, no further information on the incident is available.