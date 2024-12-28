Pittsfield Long-Term Care Facility Reports Gastrointestinal Outbreak

The Pike County Health Department has issued an alert for an outbreak of gastrointestinal issues among residents and staff of a long-term care facility.

Liberty Village in Pittsfield has received a reported large number of residents and staff suffering from gastrointestinal issues. No number has been released on how many are currently being treated. Outbreaks are considered to be 3 or more probable or confirmed cases linked by time and place, according to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.

The Adams and Pike County Health Departments have provided health administrators at Liberty Village for further infectious disease mitigation. Members of Liberty Village are said to have implemented extra environmental cleaning and supportive assistance to ill patients including but not limited to enhanced PPE precautions and use of isolation for patients who are ill.

Liberty Village administrators are continuing to monitor the situation with regular wellness and health checks and follow IDPH guidelines for long-term care facilities.