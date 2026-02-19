Pittsfield Loses its Head Girls basketball coach

Pittsfield Lady Saukees Head Coach, Noah Mendenhall, has resigned his position as the head coach, following two seasons at the helm.

Mendenhall claims he was called into a meeting this week by the high school administration, and was told there were complaints from parents and players about conditioning, preparation and coaching.

Mendenhall says he was told the complaints were confidential, and asked why these complaints not given to him earlier. He claims he was told they were withheld during the season.

He says he was then told he would offer his resignation, or be fired.

Mendenhall also claims he was told by the superintendent, Russ Tepen, that Tepen was recommending he be retained as head coach.

Mendenhall says he has operated with a commitment to integrity, selflessness, and the personal growth of my student-athletes., but he has made the decision to step away. He says his priority still remains to the well-being of the players.

In closing, Mendenhall says this program will have to find its fourth coach in 5 years, and quote, “It is my prayer and hope that there is consistency in the years to come.”