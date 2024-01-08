Pittsfield Man Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Rifle at Family Members

A Pike County man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a rifle at family members last Thursday.

Pittsfield Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Curtis Street in Pittsfield at approximately 7:00 pm Thursday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to a press release by the Pittsfield Police Department, it was reported that the suspect had pointed a rifle at family members during the altercation. It was additionally reported that the suspect stated he would shoot officers when they arrived.

Officers responded to the area and observed the suspect loading guns and ammunition into a car. Chief Michael Starman, Pike County Deputy Skyler Lambeth, and Deputy Steven Watkins with his police canine, approached the suspect when he got into his vehicle to prevent him from leaving and potentially causing violence in other locations.

33-year-old Victor B. Stephens of Pittsfield was taken into custody without incident. According to the report, a loaded SKS-style rifle and a shotgun were located in the passenger seat.

Stephens has been charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six counts of illegal possession of a firearm, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Stephens was on parole for domestic assault and illegal possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

The Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to deny pre-trial release which was granted by Judge Charles H.W. Burch. Stephens remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.