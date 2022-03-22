Pittsfield Man Arrested For Drug Charges in Traffic Stop

Pittsfield Police arrested a man on March 12th in Pittsfield on drug charges in a traffic stop.

Pittsfield Police Michael Starman says in a press release that 28 year old Zachary Banfield was pulled over by a Pittsfield Police officer on Washington Street in Pittsfield. The officer allegedly had prior knowledge that Banfield’s license was suspended and/or revoked.

Upon initiating the stop, Banfield was cited for driving with a suspended license, illegal possession of cannabis by a driver in a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Banfield was subsequently transported to the Pike County Jail where bond was set at $10,000.

Banfield was currently out on bond from a previous drug arrest in January. Banfield made his first appearance in Pike County Court last Wednesday. Bond remained set, with Banfield’s next appearance set for April 19th.