Pittsfield Man Arrested For Multiple Offenses to Sex Offender Registry, Crimes Against Minors

The Pittsfield Police Department arrested a man on Thursday last week for several crimes involving minors and violation of the sex offender registry.

40-year old Emir R. Cave of Pittsfield was booked into the Pike County Jail at 7:34PM on June 22nd. He remains held on bond at the jail.

According to online court documents, Cave has been charged with three violations of the sex offender registry, three counts of illegal tattooing of a minor, five counts of giving and/or selling liquor to a minor, violating conditions of the sex offender registry by being present in a public park, and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Requests for information about the full nature of Cave’s arrest sent to the Pittsfield Police Department have gone unanswered as of press time.

Cave is currently held on $75,000 bond with 10% to apply. He was due in court for a first appearance earlier this morning.