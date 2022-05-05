Pittsfield Man Arrested For Sexual Assault & Abuse

By Benjamin Cox on May 5, 2022 at 2:26pm

A rural Pittsfield man has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood announced the arrest of 18 year old Dylan C. Guthrie today on three charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 13, and one charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. According to court reports, the incidents occurred on or about April 9th.

According to the announcement, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation in rural Pittsfield yesterday. As a result of that investigation, Guthrie was taken into custody by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and taken to the Pike County Jail.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says it received assistance in the investigation from the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services and the Children’s Advocacy Network.