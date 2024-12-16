Pittsfield Man Arrested in Eastern MO after Pursuit Involving FedEx Truck

A Pike County man is behind bars in eastern Missouri after leading authorities on a chase in a FedEx truck along the interstate on Thursday morning.

According to a report from the Quincy Police Department, a FedEx driver was attempting to deliver a package at 10th and Jersey in Quincy. Police say that the driver reported he turned around and a man was driving off in the truck.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says it then received a report from Quincy Police of the stolen truck shortly after 10:30AM Thursday. Deputies attempted to stop the truck, but the suspect refused. The Marion County Missouri Sheriff’s Department eventually responded to assist the Adams County Sheriff’s Department with an active pursuit of the vehicle, which traveling out of Illinois on the interstate into eastern Missouri.

Officers threw down spike strips in attempt to stop the stolen truck near Palmyra, Missouri. Officers eventually got the box truck stopped just south of Palmyra near the U.S. 61 and U.S. 24 split.

They then arrested the driver, 26-year old Devon L. Wagner of Pittsfield, Illinois. Wagner is currently lodged at the Marion County, Missouri jail pending charges. Charges against Wagner are also pending in Adams County. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Wagner was already facing charges in the county prior to this incident.

According to the Illinois State Police website, Wagner is a registered sex offender and has an outstanding case for failure to register an address change in Pike County, as well.

No one was injured during the pursuit.