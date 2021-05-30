Pittsfield Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Into Illinois River

By Benjamin Cox on May 30, 2021 at 3:11pm

A rural Pittsfield man is dead after his vehicle went off a bluff into the Illinois River yesterday evening.

At approximately 5:49PM yesterday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a vehicle crash northeast of Milton near the Illinois River. The reporting party advised the vehicle drove off of an approximate 150-foot bluff, crashing below into the water. According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the crash was said to have occurred on private property.

Shortly after the arrival of emergency personnel, the driver of the vehicle, 68-year-old William H. Farnsworth of rural Pittsfield was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the East Pike Fire Department, The Pittsfield Fire Department, Pike County EMS, and the Pike County Emergency Management Agency.