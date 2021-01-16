Pittsfield Man Injured In Rollover Accident

A Pittsfield man received minor injuries yesterday evening after his truck flipped over in icy conditions. The Illinois State Police report that a blue 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by 36 year old William Fitzmaurice of Pittsfield was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 106 between Pittsfield and Detroit at approximately 6 o’clock last night.

Fitzmaurice allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions, sending the truck off to the right of the roadway. According to the ISP report, the truck then became airborne and overturned. Fitzmaurice had minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. No citations were listed in the report.