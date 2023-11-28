Pittsfield Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 28, 2023 at 11:46am

A Pike County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Pike County last week.

According to a report by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, November 24th at approximately 5:45 pm, deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Highway 7 north of Nebo.

The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Michael Knight of Pittsfield was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pike County Sheriff and Coroner David Greenwood said in a press release this morning that an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Assisting at the scene were the Spring Creek Fire Department, Pike County EMS, and the Illinois State Police.