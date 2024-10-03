Pittsfield Man Sentenced to Prison For Sex Offender Registry Violation

A Pittsfield man arrested by Pittsfield Police more than a year ago for several crimes involving minors and violation of the sex offender registry was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

41-year old Emir R. Cave pleaded guilty to Class 4 felony of being a child sex offender in a public park. 12 other charges were dismissed per the plea including tattooing the body of a minor, violation of the sex offender registry, possession of a weapon by a felon, and giving and/or selling liquor to a minor.

Cave was arrested on the evening of June 22, 2023 by Pittsfield Police. The nature of the arrest has never been released, after a request by WLDS News went unanswered. Cave is a lifetime registrant to the sex offender registry due to a conviction in Sangamon County in 2000 for criminal sex assault of a child.

Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney sentenced Cave to 4 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and order payment of a county fine. Cave was given credit for 468 days served in the Pike County Jail.