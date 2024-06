By Gary Scott on June 4, 2024 at 12:04pm

Pittsfield has a new girls basketball coach.

Central Illinois Sports reports Noah Mendenhall has been picked to become the head girls basketball coach at Pittsfield High School next year.

Mendenhall is a graduate of Pittsfield High from 2018. He played basketball at MacMuray College.

Mendenhall fills a vacant coaching position at Pittsfield.