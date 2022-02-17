Pittsfield Police Announce 10 Drug Arrests Over Last 3 Months

The Pittsfield Police Department have made 10 major drug arrests dating back to the middle of December.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman released details of the arrests yesterday in a press release. All of the arrests resulted in citations for possession of methamphetamine.

35 year old Jacob Frasier was arrested on December 18th as a result of a traffic stop based upon an outstanding warrant for other charges. Officers found methamphetamine on his person during the stop. Frasier was re-arrested last Wednesday after Pittsfield Police were dispatched to a report of a dispute in the 900 block of West Adams Street in Pittsfield. During the investigation, it was learned that someone had fired at least two gunshots during or after the dispute. Frasier was later cited for one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and one count of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. There were no injuries during this incident. The weapon was recovered and seized. Frasier remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.

43 year old Lisa Guthrie, 29 year old Sam Wells, 28 year old Zachary Banfield, and 26 year old Autumn Lenz were all arrested in the overnight hours of January 6th and 7th after the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of North Dutton Street in Pittsfield. Officers located and seized methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia during the arrests. Wells ran from officers on foot and was apprehended after a short chase. All four later posted bond and were released. Lenz currently has an active warrant for Violation of a Court Order.

29 year old Devon T. Johnson was arrested on January 9th as a result of a search warrant that was executed at his residence in the 600 block of Kandy Street in Pittsfield. Officers located and seized methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia. Johnson’s bond was set at $12,000. He is currently lodged at the Pike County Jail.

26 year old Jacob Holtz and 27 year old Sierra Sydney were arrested on January 26th as a result of a search warrant that was executed at Hotlz’s residence in the 500 block of Kespohl Street in Pittsfield. Officers located and seized over 150 grams of methamphetamine liquid, methamphetamine product, and methamphetamine paraphernalia. Holtz’s bond was set at $100,000. He is currently lodged at the Pike County Jail. Sydney’s bond was set at $70,000. She is currently lodged at the Pike County Jail.

36 year old April Carnes and 40 year old Maegan Young were arrested on February 2nd as a result of a retail theft investigation. At the time of the arrest for retail theft, officers located and seized methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia on both women. Young was also cited for Possession of Hydrocodone, Obstructing Justice, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Carnes and Young have since posted bond.

Chief Starman says that his department is continually seeking out those who are using and selling methamphetamine in Pittsfield. He urges anyone who is struggling with addiction to seek treatment and help.