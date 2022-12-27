Pittsfield Police Arrest Two in 3-Month Long Drug Investigation

Hicks (left) and Guthrie (right) were arrested as a part of a drug investigation dating back to September. (Photo Courtey of the Pike Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Pittsfield Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals in a recent drug investigation.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman says his department requested Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren issue warrants for two individuals as a part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sales of methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield.

On December 6th, Boren’s Office issued warrants for the following suspects:



26 year old Taylor M. Hicks of Liberty was arrested on December 6th following the issuance of the warrant for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Starman says the charges stem from an ongoing investigation by Pittsfield Police starting in September. The charges allege that Hicks delivered methamphetamine to a subject in Pittsfield. Hicks pled guilty to a single count on December 20th and was sentenced to 120 days in county jail, 3 years of adult probation, a county fine and restitution. Hicks was given credit for 15 days served in the Pike County Jail. The second charge was dropped per the plea agreement.

44 year old Lisa D. Guthrie of Pittsfield was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on December 16th for one count of illegal use of property stemming from the same ongoing drug investigation, and failure to appear in Pike County Court for an arraignment for an October arrest for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. The new charge alleges that Guthrie allowed the use of her property to facilitate meth use and distribution in September. Guthrie remains held at the Pike County Jail on bond for both charges. She is next due in Pike County Court on January 3rd.