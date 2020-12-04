Pittsfield Police Arrest Two On Meth Charges This Week

Two Pittsfield residents were arrested earlier this week on drug charges for separate incidents.

Lockhart

54 year old Chester Lockhart was arrested on Monday by Pittsfield Police. Police executed a search warrant at Lockhart’s residence at 1001 North Jackson, Lot 11. Officers reportedly found methamphetamine, methamphetamine smoking paraphernalia and nearly $1,500 in cash. Police said the Pittsfield Public Works Department assisted officers by using a sewer scope to view the sanitary sewer lines of the home to find contraband Lockhart reportedly flushed down the toilet after officers entered. Lockhart has been charged with possession of methamphetamine between 15 and 100 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice, and on an active warrant for probation revocation. Lockhart is being held on bond at the Pike County Jail. Pittsfield Police are still investigating the incident.

Evans

48 year old Shelley D. Evans was arrested on Wednesday by Pittsfield Police. Police executed a search warrant on Evans’ 2007 Chevy Impala as a part of an ongoing drug investigation. The vehicle was discovered Wednesday on Memorial Street, and an officer initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle was searched and reportedly found methamphetamine. Evans has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and is currently being held at the Pike County Jail.