Pittsfield Police Arrest Two on Theft, Meth Charges

The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two individuals last Thursday after a drug and theft investigation.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman says that officers executed the court-authorized warrant in the 500 block of North Dutton Street. During the execution of the warrant, officers allegedly located and seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property.

Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, officers arrested 55 year old James R. “Rick” Merryman of Pittsfield for Possession of Methamphetamine, and two counts of Theft. Merryman is currently lodged in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.

Officers also arrested 36 year old Ashley E. Niffen of Pittsfield for Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count of Theft. Niffen is currently lodged in the Pike County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Starman says the investigation is active and ongoing.